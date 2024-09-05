The 5Th Qingdao Multinationals Summit Officially Kicks Off On August 28

MENAFN - PR Newswire) QINGDAO, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news release fromqingdaonews:

With the theme of "Multinationals and China", the 5th Qingdao Multinationals Summit officially kicked off at

Qingdao International Center on August 27th. Let's get close to the opening ceremony to experience this grand event.

This year's summit continues to focus on the theme of "Multinationals and China", taking stock of the results of Shandong and multinational companies in the past five years, looking forward to the future at the same time, and designing four "firsts". This year is the first time that the summit has launched the multinationals investment exchanges and cooperation conference and organised the SCODA and other functional areas for thematic promotion. The summit also arranges a thematic forum on new quality productive forces-empowered high-quality development and carries out the special promotion of innovative talents in the marine field.

In addition, the summit sets up a "Remarkable Shandong" interactive experience link to provide a better participation experience for multinational companies. This link lets the guests experience the unique charm of Shandong's high-quality products.

