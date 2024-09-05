PM Modi, Joe Biden Discuss People's Safety In Bangladesh Over Phone Call, Says White House

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian Prime Narendra Modi raised concerns about the safety of the people in Bangladesh and the future of institutions in the country, in a telephonic conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, according to a statement from the White House.

John Kirby, the White House national security communications adviser, confirmed the discussion during a press briefing on Wednesday, saying, "The president made clear his continued concerns about the safety and security of the people in Bangladesh and the future of their democratic institutions," according to a PTI report.

While the official White House statement following the August 26 call did not explicitly mention Bangladesh , the Prime Ministe r's Office (PMO) in India released a statement and Modi posted on social media, acknowledging that the two leaders discussed the situation in Bangladesh. Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter),“We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.”

The ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh has also affected India's plans to extend the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFP), which currently carries diesel to Bangladesh. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that a proposed extension of the 131-km pipeline beyond Parbatipur, where it currently ends, has been put on hold due to the unstable political situation in Bangladesh, as per a Mint report .

“Since the project has been largely successful, there was consideration to extend it to more areas in Bangladesh,” said a source.“However, given the current political instability, India prefers to wait for the situation to stabilize before any further discussions or developments. No specific timeline can be provided.”

Meanwhile, the political situation in Bangladesh has further complicated matters for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Mohammed Touhid Hossain, foreign affairs advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, indicated in an interview with Reuters TV that the administration may request her extradition from India due to numerous legal cases against her in Bangladesh.

“Her staying in Delhi, in India, raises questions... there are so many cases [against Sheikh Hasina] that could... if there is a request from the Ministry of Home and Ministry of Law, we may have to ask for her return to Bangladesh,” Hossain said. He acknowledged that such a situation could create diplomatic difficulties for India, adding,“I think the Indian government knows this and I am sure they will take care of it.”

(With Inputs from agencies)