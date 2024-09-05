RG Kar Case: 'Kolkata Police, From Beginning, Tried To Bribe Us,' Allege Parents

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Family members of a doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered last month, joined the protesting medical staff at RG Kar Hospital on Wednesday.

As reported by PTI, they accused the Kolkata of trying to cover up the case by quickly cremating the doctor's body.

During the protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body was found on August 9, the family demanded justice and alleged that a“senior police officer had attempted to bribe them following the acknowledgement of the incident”.

“The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations. Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined,” the father of the deceased doctor said, as reported by PTI.

In the second week of August, the Calcutta High Court directed that the case be transferred to the CBI. The parents of the postgraduate trainee have joined the protests to support the junior doctors advocating for justice for their daughter.

Since August 10, statewide protests have emerged, with individuals from various sectors calling for justice for the victim. On Monday, the CBI arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the institution.

Earlier, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed a state anti-rape bil seeking capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state, and a life sentence without parole for other perpetrators.