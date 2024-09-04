Highway Holdings Receives Initial Customer Order For New Brushless Electric Motor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG

Sept. 4, 2024

Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: HIHO , the "Company" or "Highway Holdings") today announced the Company received an initial order of 100,000 units for a new model of brushless electric motor from one of its largest strategic customers. The new motor was designed and manufactured by the Company specifically for such customer, with the Company serving as the Original Design ("ODM"), rather than as an Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM").

Roland Kohl, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Highway Holdings, commented, "We are very pleased to finally get this order. The development began nearly five years ago under an ODM project instead of an OEM one. However, the original schedule faced significant delays, extending over three years, due to the impact of COVID-19 and its aftermath."

"We currently manufacture synchron and stepping motors for another major customer, and our new model brushless electric motor is a significant addition to our existing production lines. As soon as our new production line gears up and is fully operational, we anticipate becoming a leading supplier of this motor type to the customer we designed the motor for. The increased demand for this new model is expected to significantly boost our production volume and serve as a major contributor to our revenue growth in the near future."

About Highway Holdings Limited

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative offices are located

in Hong Kong

and its

manufacturing facilities

are located in

Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

