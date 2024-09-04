420 With CNW - Could Marijuana Reclassification Be Answer To Maintaining Medicare?

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The U.S. Justice Department took significant steps toward

changing the status of cannabis

in May by beginning the process to move the substance from schedule 1 to schedule 3, a less-restrictive category under drug laws. This shift is noteworthy because it reflects the recommendations of medical experts at the U.S. Department of and Human Services (HHS), who have recognized that cannabis now has an accepted medical use. Equally crucial is that reclassifying marijuana could boost much-needed research into its medical potential.

However, simply changing the plant's classification won't be enough to make a substantial impact. True progress will only occur if...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN