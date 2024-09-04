420 With CNW - Could Marijuana Reclassification Be Answer To Maintaining Medicare?
Date
9/4/2024 11:18:55 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The U.S. Justice Department took significant steps toward
changing the legal status of cannabis
in May by beginning the process to move the substance from schedule 1 to schedule 3, a less-restrictive category under federal drug laws. This shift is noteworthy because it reflects the recommendations of medical experts at the U.S. Department of health and Human Services (HHS), who have recognized that cannabis now has an accepted medical use. Equally crucial is that reclassifying marijuana could boost much-needed research into its medical potential.
However, simply changing the plant's classification won't be enough to make a substantial impact. True progress will only occur if...
