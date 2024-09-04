Greencarnewsbreaks - Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) To Host Technology And Manufacturing Day

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most-advanced electric vehicles, has announced a & Day. The company will host the event on Sept. 10, 2024, which will be livestreamed beginning at 8 a.m. PT from the company's Arizona factory. According to the announcement, the event will showcase the company's Lucid Gravity SUV and will cover enabling technologies as well as provide an analysis of the cost effectiveness of manufacturing these innovations. Those invited to attend the event in person will also participate in a factory tour and have the opportunity to ride in the both the Lucid Gravity and the Lucid Air Sapphire.

“Lucid Gravity has been conceived as the best SUV ever, with an exceptional combination of range, comfort, space, practicality and dynamic capabilities both on and off road,” said

Lucid Group CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson

in the press release.“This unparalleled combination of attributes is only possible as a direct result of the unique and advanced technologies Lucid has pioneered. We look forward to detailing how this is being realized.”

To view the event, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. Its flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at

$69,900 in the United States. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in

Arizona

to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy through the creation of the most advanced EVs. For more information about the company, visit

.

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN