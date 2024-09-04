Composer And Pianist, Keith Washo, Releases Music Video Promoting New Tune, Daughter Song

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Daughter Song by Keith Washo

Daughter Song by Keith Washo Pic

Daughter Song by Keith Washo Music Video Pic

New Music Video Promoting Song For Fathers To Dance With Their Daughter At Weddings

- Keith WashoRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keith Washo , songwriter, pianist, and producer, launches a new ballad called“Daughter Song” featuring award winning lead vocalist Brendon Younkin and accomplished singer Chelsey Washo on harmonies.Song is live with a new music video co-produced by Emmy award winning videographer, Nick Zelano. The song composed by Washo is based on a fathers' love for his daughter and cherishing the beauty of having a baby girl. The song was recorded in Nashville, TN by highly acclaimed producer Dave Dykstra and mastered in San Jose, California by award winning audio engineer, Steven Glaze.The music video was filmed at Berry Hill Resort among the historic grounds, mansion, ballroom, and gardens at the property in Halifax, VA."It's a blessing to have this Daughter Song come to life supported by such an all-star cast of musicians with my wife Chelsey Washo supporting the great lead vocalist Brendon Younkin along with the studio professional cast in Nashville, TN led by producer Dave Dykstra. The music video from award-winning videographer Nick Zelano was stunning and delivers great visuals of father, daughter, and family love," said Washo. "Our hope is that this song makes for a great father daughter dance at a wedding. I could not have asked for a better group of people to support this song and my prayer is that it touches many dads and daughters with peace, love and joy."In addition to this new“Daughter Song” and music video, Keith has released song singles including““For You”,”Heart of Gold”,“I Got You”, "Wholesome",“Christmas Time”,“New Love”,“Love Divine”,“Alive” and“Follow” which features some of the best vocalists and musicians in San Jose, California, Raleigh, NC, Nashville TN, and Halifax, VA regions.Washo comments, while this“Daughter Song” is about a fathers love for his girl, the other songs are about finding love, loving the right way, faith in life, and a tune to capture the essence of the Christmas season," said Washo. "I'm grateful to have all these talented singers, musicians, and videographer experts supporting this music over the years.”You can listen to the“Daughter Song” and other love songs previously released and see the music videos here:“Daughter Song”

Keith Washo

KD Productions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Daughter Song Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.