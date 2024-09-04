(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Methode Inc. (NYSE: MEI), DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), Endava PLC (NYSE: DAVA), and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI)

Class Period: June 23, 2022 - March 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2024

According to the Complaint: (i) Methode Electronics had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete Methode Electronics' transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (ii) Methode Electronics' attempts to replace its General Motors center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMs, in particular in the electric vehicle (“EV”) space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of Methode Electronics' strategic plans; (iii) Methode Electronics' manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (iv) Methode Electronics had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing Methode Electronics from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (v) as a result, Methode Electronics was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted earnings-per-share guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales compound annual growth rate represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)

Class Period: January 8, 2024 - July 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

According to the complaint, on July 25, 2024, DexCom announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on their execution of“several key strategic initiatives” which“did not meet [their] high standards.” Investors and analysts reacted immediately to DexCom's revelation. The price of DexCom's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $107.85 per share on July 25, 2024, DexCom's stock price fell to $64.00 per share on July 26, 2024, a decline of about 40.66% in the span of just a single day.

Endava PLC (NYSE: DAVA)

Class Period: May 23, 2023 - February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2024

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) demand for Endava's services was declining; (2) Endava's clients delayed or canceled projects; and (3) as a result, Endava's fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

Class Period: October 11, 2022, and September 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Orthofix failed to disclose that certain members of its membership team engaged in repeated instances of offensive and inappropriate conduct. The Company's failure to inform investors of the truth became apparent on September 12, 2023, when its Board of Directors decided to terminate the offending members of the management team. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Orthofix, investors suffered damages.

