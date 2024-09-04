Molded Plastics Market Growth Overview Dynamics, Size, Business Expansion, Key Companies Trends And Report, 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The molded plastics market was valued at $573.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $869.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market Research WILMINGTON , DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Molded Plastics Market, " The molded plastics market was valued at $573.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $869.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.The revised content effectively conveys the critical details of the Allied Market Research report on the molded plastics market. The new version maintains a professional tone while providing comprehensive insights into the market's growth potential, key drivers, and regional trends. Additionally, the inclusion of specific data points and projected growth rates offers a clear understanding of the market's future trajectory.Get Sample PDF Brochure@Here's a summary of the key points:The global molded plastics market was valued at $573.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $869.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.Molded plastics are essential in various industries, including building & construction, automotive, electrical components, and packaging, due to their excellent chemical stability, high strength, and resistance to corrosion.The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market, but recovery is expected as industries rebound.Significant growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by demand in sectors like automotive, construction, and electronics.The polypropylene and injection molding segments are expected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period.Key players in the market include PSI Molded Plastics, DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and others.The global molded plastics market is expected to possess high growth potential in the coming years, as molded plastics are used in different applications such as building & construction, automotive parts, electrical component & insulation, packaging, and others. Properties such as excellent chemical stability, high strength, and resistance to corrosion make molded plastics best-suited for electrical insulation applications. In addition, plastic materials that are used for making wire spools, bottle caps, and other industrial components manufacturing adopt molded plastics as they produce plastic materials of varied shapes and sizes. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negative impacts on the global molded plastics market."Molded plastics, versatile synthetic compounds, are shaped into various configurations to suit diverse applications. Their adaptability allows for modification by incorporating pigments into their polymers. Widely utilized across sectors such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, marine, industrial, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and more.The surge in infrastructure investments, notably in the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India, propels the building & construction sector. Molded plastics play a crucial role as insulating materials in floors, wall finishes, and roofs. Simultaneously, the automotive & transportation sector experiences substantial growth due to sustainable economic development and heightened consumer goods demand. Molded plastics find extensive applications in automotive components like dashboards, bumpers, grills, as well as non-automotive products like bottle caps, music systems, wire spools, and storage containers. These factors collectively contribute to the robust global market growth trajectory."Enquiry Before Buy@Geographically, the molded plastics market is thoroughly examined across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Notably, the Asia-Pacific molded plastics market is poised for the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period and held a significant share in the global market in 2021. This growth is attributed to a surge in demand within key sectors such as automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, and industrial activities in the region.The remarkable expansion in China's consumer electronics sector has played a pivotal role in propelling the performance of the molded plastics market. According to a July 2021 report by the United Nations Statistics Division, China contributed an impressive 28.7% to the global manufacturing output for consumer electronic products. This substantial growth is indicative of the increasing adoption of molded plastics in response to the rising demands of the consumer electronics industry.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies@ /purchase-optionsMoreover, countries like India, Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia have witnessed a rapid upswing in the building & construction sector. Molded plastics are being extensively utilized as a primary insulating material in various residential and commercial construction sites, including hotels, hospitals, homes, flats, warehouses, showrooms, garages, and offices. This trend is anticipated to further boost the molded plastics market in the Asia-Pacific region.Leading Market Players:PSI Molded Plastics, DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, China Plastic Extrusion Ltd., Atlantis Plastics, Inc., GSH Industries, EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY, Pexco LLC, Petro Packaging Company, Inc, Mitsui Chemicals IncSimilar Reports:Nano Titanium Dioxide Market:Engineering Plastics Market :Injection Molded Plastics Market:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 