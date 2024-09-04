Against All Odds: A Desperate Plea For Human Connection By Carola Hauer, Phd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Against All Odds: A Desperate Plea for Human Connection

A Profound Exploration of Trauma Recovery and Compassion

CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Psychologist Carola Hauer , PhD, is the author of Against All Odds: A Desperate Plea for Human Connection . This compelling manuscript delves into the intricate dynamics of trauma recovery, aiming to increase levels of compassion for complex trauma survivors. Through educational chapters and poignant survivor narratives, Hauer provides invaluable tools and insights for survivors, supporters, and professionals alike.Against All Odds is structured into four distinct parts, each designed to foster a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding trauma and its long-term consequences. The book includes an introduction, nine educational chapters, nine survivor narratives, and a conclusion, offering a comprehensive look at the multifaceted nature of trauma recovery. Hauer's work addresses the urgent need for trauma-informed care and aims to bridge the gap between survivors and those who support them.Carola Hauer, PhD, grew up in Berlin, Germany, where her childhood was marred by adverse experiences, scoring 9 out of 10 on the ACE scale. Seeking healing, she moved to the U.S. in 1985, where she began her recovery journey and pursued a career in psychology. Hauer became a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) in 1999, earned her doctoral degree from Pacifica Graduate Institute in 2003, and became a Licensed Psychologist in 2012. With over 25 years of frontline experience in various medical and mental health settings, Hauer has witnessed firsthand the profound impact of complex trauma. Her dedication to understanding and treating trauma has inspired her to share her knowledge and experiences through this book.Driven by her own survival story and extensive professional experience, Hauer wrote Against All Odds to break the chains of trauma and provide vital information and support to survivors and their communities. She emphasizes the importance of trauma-informed care, compassion, and understanding, which are crucial for healing and creating peaceful lives for future generations.Hauer's primary message is clear: survivors do not deserve to be re-traumatized, and with appropriate tools, unnecessary trauma can be avoided. She calls on first responders, law enforcement, and the court system to recognize that individuals with traumatic pasts should not be treated as damaged goods. Instead, they should be supported with empathy and understanding to help them heal and thrive.Against All Odds stands out for its in-depth psychological perspective and phenomenological approach, providing readers with valuable insights into trauma recovery. The book covers topics such as addiction, dissociation, self-harm, traumatic brain injury, traumatic memory, and the Internal Self-Care System. Hauer aims to reach a broad audience, including survivors, support systems, first responders, professionals, and allies, fostering a more supportive society for trauma survivors.Hauer's book addresses one of America's most pressing health crises: the long-term consequences of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). By offering practical approaches to minimize re-traumatization and providing crucial insights and strategies, Against All Odds contributes significantly to the field of psychology. It equips medical professionals, law enforcement, and mental health providers with the knowledge needed to better support trauma survivors, ultimately helping to alleviate this widespread issue.For more information about Carola Hauer, PhD and her works, please visit .

