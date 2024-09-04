Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports In August 2024 A Passenger Traffic Decrease Of 7.2% Compared To 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or“GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for August 2024, compared with August 2023.

For August 2024, the total number of terminal at GAP's 12 Mexican airports decreased by 7.4%, compared to August 2023. Los Cabos, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 11.1%, 8.4%, 5.9% and 3.4%, respectively, compared to August 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 9.4%. Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Aug-23 Aug-24 % Change Jan- Aug 23 Jan- Aug 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,148.8 1,050.5 (8.6%) 8,418.6 7,802.1 (7.3%) Tijuana* 882.0 780.2 (11.5%) 6,030.0 5,627.4 (6.7%) Los Cabos 303.7 277.0 (8.8%) 2,017.1 1,898.8 (5.9%) Puerto Vallarta 284.0 278.4 (2.0%) 1,984.1 1,902.6 (4.1%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 233.5 187.6 (19.7%) 1,526.7 1,371.2 (10.2%) Hermosillo 189.5 176.8 (6.7%) 1,375.4 1,349.0 (1.9%) Kingston 0.5 0.6 21.0% 1.2 2.2 73.9% Morelia 77.1 55.3 (28.3%) 547.3 413.3 (24.5%) La Paz 108.2 113.1 4.5% 735.1 789.1 7.3% Mexicali 153.5 85.8 (44.1%) 1,040.5 695.5 (33.2%) Aguascalientes 59.4 53.6 (9.8%) 424.8 415.5 (2.2%) Los Mochis 44.0 49.1 11.6% 301.6 367.6 21.9% Manzanillo 9.2 9.8 6.9% 71.9 86.5 20.3% Total 3,493.5 3,117.7 (10.8 %) 24,474.3 22,720.7 (7.2 %)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Aug-23 Aug-24 % Change Jan- Aug 23 Jan- Aug 23 % Change Guadalajara 457.7 501.7 9.6% 3,472.3 3,922.2 13.0% Tijuana* 353.1 350.8 (0.7%) 2,963.1 2,713.0 (8.4%) Los Cabos 325.9 282.8 (13.2%) 3,357.1 3,283.9 (2.2%) Puerto Vallarta 195.3 172.6 (11.6%) 2,724.7 2,855.5 4.8% Montego Bay 468.6 424.6 (9.4%) 3,639.1 3,610.3 (0.8%) Guanajuato 75.4 94.8 25.7% 578.9 692.3 19.6% Hermosillo 5.8 6.1 5.9% 49.0 56.7 15.6% Kingston 195.6 198.9 1.7% 1,206.8 1,187.2 (1.6%) Morelia 51.4 58.6 14.0% 401.2 435.2 8.5% La Paz 0.8 0.9 10.2% 9.6 7.9 (17.4%) Mexicali 0.6 0.6 16.4% 4.8 5.1 6.7% Aguascalientes 28.0 30.8 10.1% 190.3 214.1 12.5% Los Mochis 0.6 0.7 10.5% 4.9 5.5 13.8% Manzanillo 2.0 3.7 82.7% 47.1 63.3 34.4% Total 2,160.8 2,127.7 (1.5 %) 18,648.7 19,052.1 2.2 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Aug-23 Aug-24 % Change Jan- Aug 23 Jan- Aug 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,606.5 1,552.2 (3.4%) 11,890.9 11,724.3 (1.4%) Tijuana* 1,235.1 1,131.0 (8.4%) 8,993.0 8,340.4 (7.3%) Los Cabos 629.6 559.8 (11.1%) 5,374.2 5,182.7 (3.6%) Puerto Vallarta 479.3 451.0 (5.9%) 4,708.8 4,758.1 1.0% Montego Bay 468.6 424.6 (9.4%) 3,639.1 3,610.3 (0.8%) Guanajuato 308.9 282.4 (8.6%) 2,105.6 2,063.5 (2.0%) Hermosillo 195.3 182.9 (6.3%) 1,424.4 1,405.7 (1.3%) Kingston 196.1 199.5 1.8% 1,208.1 1,189.3 (1.6%) Morelia 128.5 113.9 (11.4%) 948.4 848.5 (10.5%) La Paz 109.0 114.0 4.5% 744.7 797.0 7.0% Mexicali 154.1 86.4 (43.9%) 1,045.3 700.6 (33.0%) Aguascalientes 87.4 84.4 (3.4%) 615.1 629.6 2.4% Los Mochis 44.6 49.7 11.6% 306.5 373.1 21.7% Manzanillo 11.2 13.5 20.7% 119.0 149.8 25.9% Total 5,654.3 5,245.4 (7.2 %) 43,123.1 41,772.8 (3.1 %) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):



Airport Aug-23 Aug-24 % Change Jan- Aug 23 Jan- Aug 23 % Change Tijuana 350.0 344.1 (1.7%) 2,938.1 2,672.9 (9.0%)

Highlights for the month:



Seats and load factors : The seats available during August 2024 decreased by 10.4%, compared to August 2023. The load factors for the month went from 81.4% in August 2023 to 84.3% in August 2024.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer

+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294