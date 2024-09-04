Brisbane Drug Rehabilitation Centre Launch By Avive Health - Best Private Mental Health Hospital In Australia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brisbane City, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

Avive Brisbane, a leading provider of mental services, is transforming the landscape of drug rehabilitation with its cutting-edge approach to treatment. Addressing the complex challenges of substance use disorders, Avive Clinic Brisbane combines innovative therapies, state-of-the-art facilities, and a patient-centric approach to support individuals on their entire journey to recovery. For more information visit:

Substance use disorders are debilitating conditions affecting millions worldwide. They can disrupt every aspect of a person's life, impacting their physical and mental health, relationships, and overall well-being.







Avive Clinic Brisbane recognises the diverse nature of substance use disorders and the need for personalised treatment plans. The clinic's multidisciplinary team of mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, and addiction specialists, collaborate to design comprehensive programs tailored to each individual's unique needs.

They understand that addiction is a complex issue with no one-size-fits-all solution. At Avive Clinic Brisbane, the medical team's approach focuses on addressing the underlying causes of addiction, providing individuals with the tools and support they need to achieve lasting recovery.

"It's important that every patient and their loved ones have the best experience and outcomes. We work respectfully and in collaboration with our specialist teams, embracing the latest technology to allow clinicians more time to engage with our patients. Everyone, from our psychiatrists to nursing staff and support teams, is genuinely committed to delivering positive outcomes and good health," said Sue-ellen Blomfield, chief operating officer.

The clinic's 63-bed private hospital, based just outside Brisbane's CBD, offers a serene and therapeutic environment conducive to healing. The facility showcases the latest health design principles and cutting-edge technology, creating a comfortable and supportive patient space.

The new hospital has been designed with patients' needs at the forefront. From the spacious single bedrooms to the dedicated fitness studio and rooftop deck, every aspect of the Brisbane drug rehabilitation facility promotes patient well-being and recovery.

Avive Clinic Brisbane's treatment programs encompass a range of evidence-based therapies designed to support individuals on their journey to recovery. Personalised counselling is offered through individual therapy, allowing patients to explore the underlying causes of their addiction, develop healthy coping mechanisms, and build resilience.

Group therapy sessions provide a safe and supportive space for individuals to connect with others, share their experiences, and learn from each other's journeys. Recognising the importance of family involvement, Avive Clinic Brisbane also offers family therapy to help repair relationships, improve communication, and create a supportive home environment that fosters lasting recovery.

When appropriate, medication-assisted treatment may be integrated into the program to manage withdrawal symptoms, reduce cravings, and support long-term recovery. Additionally, a range of holistic therapies, including yoga, meditation, and art therapy, are incorporated to promote relaxation, mindfulness, and overall well-being, complementing the clinical aspects of treatment.

Avive Clinic Brisbane's commitment to innovation extends beyond its treatment programs. The clinic is actively involved in cutting-edge, progressive research and development, constantly seeking new and improved ways to address addictions and substance use disorders.

"Our hospitals are designed specifically for mental health; by recognising the connection between a person's health and their physical surroundings we've created environments that actively support recovery along every step of a patient's hospital treatment journey," said Mark Sweeney, co-chief executive officer and co-founder.

Avive Clinic Brisbane's dedication to patient-centred care, innovative therapies, and state-of-the-art facilities is setting a new standard in drug rehabilitation. Through its comprehensive and compassionate approach, the clinic is empowering individuals to overcome addiction and reclaim their lives. To learn more visit:

About Avive Clinic Brisbane:

Avive Clinic Brisbane is a leading provider of mental health services, specialising in the treatment of substance use disorders. The multidisciplinary team of professionals provides comprehensive and personalised care in a state-of-the-art facility. Avive Clinic Brisbane is committed to innovation, research, and patient-centred care, empowering individuals to achieve lasting recovery.

###

For more information about Avive Health Brisbane, contact the company here:

Avive Health Brisbane

Michelle Lawrence

+61408204337

...

16 Bryden Street

Windsor QLD 4030

CONTACT: Michelle Lawrence