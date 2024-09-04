4 Killed In Georgia School Tragedy: 14-Yr-Old Charged With Murder In 385Th Mass Shooting In US In 2024 | WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, United States, resulted in the deaths of two students and two teachers. The suspect, a 14-year-old male student identified as Colt Gray, has been taken into custody and is expected to face charges as an adult. This incident marks one of the deadliest school shootings in recent years and has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for action.

The shooting occurred around midday at the high school, located approximately 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. The swift response from local law enforcement, including school resource officers, led to the suspect's surrender without resistance. Gray was apprehended on campus and is now in custody.

Authorities have confirmed that at least nine others were injured in the attack. The injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local TV footage captured students being evacuated to the school's football field, and emergency responders airlifting at least two individuals to hospitals.

Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, publicly identified Colt Gray as the suspect. Hosey stated that Gray will be charged with four counts of murder. He expressed deep sympathy for the affected families and community. However, specific details regarding the firearm used in the attack and how it was obtained have not been disclosed.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith described the situation as a“very fluid investigation,” noting that it would take several days to uncover the full details of the incident. Five high schools in the area, including Apalachee, had received phone threats earlier in the day, which further heightened the tension and response.

In the wake of the shooting, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issued statements condemning the violence. Biden urged Congress to enact stricter gun laws, including a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and universal background checks. He described the shooting as a "horrific reminder" of the persistent issue of gun violence in the US.

Vice President Harris called the incident a“senseless tragedy” and emphasized the need to address the“epidemic of gun violence.” Both leaders' statements highlight the ongoing debate over gun control and the need for legislative action to prevent future tragedies.

The Grady Health System in Atlanta confirmed receiving one gunshot victim, while Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital reported one adult undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound and a minor receiving treatment for unspecified injuries. Merrick Garland, the US Attorney General, indicated that FBI and ATF agents were on the scene to support local law enforcement efforts.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed his condolences and offered support to the affected community. The Atlanta Police Department has been on standby to assist local law enforcement agencies. The FBI field office in Atlanta also dispatched agents to support the investigation.

Wednesday's shooting adds to the alarming statistics of gun violence in the US. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 384 mass shootings this year alone, resulting in more than 11,500 deaths by gunfire, excluding suicides. The organization defines a mass shooting as an incident where four or more victims are killed or injured, not including the shooter.