Experience Authentic Santa Maria BBQ In Huntington Beach

- Savanna RickHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Santa Maria BBQ , has opened in Huntington Beach, offering a unique experience that brings the traditional flavors of California's Central Coast to the area. The restaurant focuses on authentic Santa Maria-style barbecue, which is characterized by meat seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic and selected spices, and slow-cooked over red oak wood to create a distinctive, smoky flavor.Santa Maria BBQ features a menu that stays true to these original flavors while introducing new variations. According to Paul Van Berkom, owner of Santa Maria BBQ, the restaurant aims to offer both traditional barbecue favorites and innovative dishes.The restaurant has also introduced $10.95 lunch specials, designed to be both affordable and flavorful. These specials include a variety of options such as meatball sandwiches, tacos, sliders, and sausage sandwiches, all prepared with a focus on quality and taste.In addition to its food offerings, Santa Maria BBQ provides a casual dining environment with rustic decor and a relaxed atmosphere. A selection of craft beers is also available, complementing the barbecue dishes and enhancing the overall dining experience.Located at 7144 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA, Santa Maria BBQ operates from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is quickly establishing itself as a destination for those seeking authentic Santa Maria-style barbecue in Southern California.

