Stoneridge To Present At CL King's 22Nd Annual Best Ideas Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOVI, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, (NYSE: SRI ) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief officer, will participate in the CL King's 22nd Annual Best Ideas with a fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday, September 16, 2024. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Presentations & Events " section of the Company's website ( ) prior to the presentation.



About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at .



SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.