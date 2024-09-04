QUINTET ANTHOLOGY TOUCHES ON LIFE's DIVERSE PHASES, EMPOWERING ELEVATED READERSHIP ACROSS ALL AGES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Flamingo with Two Left Feet.

The Rubber Room, Volume 2

Undermining the U.S. by Diane S. Vann

The Edge of Dawn: When No One Cared, I Did!

Angels Always with Me: A Memoir of Faith, Love, and Great Courage

Remaining dedicated to amplifying vital ideas, the Bookside Press spotlights five literary treasures that guarantee essential and informative insights

TORONTO, CANADA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Set to offer valuable insights into life's broad complexities, authors Patti Bonesteel, Ivan Bosanko, Diane Vann, Brett, and Thom Barrett unveil their remarkable works. This engrossing anthology strives to pique readers' curiosity, strengthen bonds between people, heighten their critical consciousness, clarify historical events, and foster compassion and resiliency. Each author's masterpiece is poised to resonate with enduring wisdom, touching audiences of any age group.Starting this literary venture with a whimsical piece, Patti Bonesteel takes readers on a playful journey of self-discovery and resilience in her latest children's book,“The Flamingo with Two Left Feet.” This charming tale centers on Fernando, a young flamingo who at first finds dancing awkward and self-conscious, but who eventually discovers that anything is achievable with perseverance, practice, and a tiny bit of faith.Fernando wants to join the flamingos in the anticipated "Dance on the Water" to find his soulmate. One problem: Fernando thinks he is too awkward and clumsy to attract anyone. He is initially hesitant and humiliated to participate. With his mother's loving support, he practices daily, progressively improving his talents and confidence. As Fernando gains confidence, a setback and flamingo taunts threaten to dash his confidence. Will Fernando overcome these obstacles and establish his water rhythm? Will he learn that perseverance and self-confidence are more important than perfection? With vibrant illustrations and a heartwarming story,“The Flamingo with Two Left Feet” empowers readers to embrace their unique talents and never give up on their aspirations, even when faced with hurdles. Don't miss the chance to meet Patti Bonesteel and catch this title on the featured shelves of the 2024 Literacy Parade and Children's Book Festival this September 7th from 12 noon to 4 pm.Resuming the thrilling and gripping saga of Katey and Jerry, Ivan Bosanko returns with the highly-awaited second installment,“The Rubber Room, Volume 2.” In this follow-up, the couple's love and resiliency are put to the test as it examines their three Cs: change, commitment, and challenges. They have faced numerous differences and obstacles over the years, but their bond has always remained unbroken. But when a vicious and spiteful CEO decides he wants to fire Jerry and will stop at nothing to have his way-even if it means using physical force-their fortitude is put to the ultimate test.This dramatic exchange between Jerry and Katey perfectly captures the mental and physical stakes involved in their battle to protect their business and their love from the destructive schemes of an egotistical railroad billionaire.“The Rubber Room, Volume 2” sets itself apart as a powerful testament to the enduring strength of love, loyalty, and perseverance in the face of daunting challenges. With his trademark exceptional writing style, Ivan Bosanko crafts a gripping and inspirational novel that compels readers to consider their own lives and the three Cs that determine their fate.In her book, "Undermining the U.S. Constitution," veteran nurse Diane S. Vann sheds light on the alarming parallels between the gradual onset of a serious illness and the subtle infiltration of communism (also known as Marxism) in the United States. Through her insightful perspective, Vann aims to raise awareness and provoke critical thinking among readers. She ponders her time as a nurse, recalling the moments when she had to break life-changing news to patients. The grave nature and need she felt in those instances echo her worries for the United States today.The book thoroughly analyzes the origins and growth of communism, drawing a parallel to the insidious nature of cancer. Through personal experiences and a thorough examination of foundational texts of communism, she vividly describes the symptoms and the disease itself. She presents a comparison between the principles of the U.S. Constitution and those of the Communist Manifesto, portraying the ideological conflict as a crucial struggle for the nation's survival. "Undermining the U.S. Constitution" is a call to action as much as a warning. Diane S. Vann hopes that by providing readers with this information, they will be able to identify and counter the ideological threats that the country faces.Offering a candid and inspiring glimpse into his life, growing up as a black male in 1960s Maine, author Brett unveils his deeply moving memoir,“The Edge of Dawn: When No One Cared, I Did!” Through a combination of personal anecdotes and historical background, Brett recounts his upbringing during a transformative era, marked by significant events like the March on Washington, the enactment of the Voting Act of 1964, and the Civil Rights Bill of 1964. Along with other key events that influenced his early years, he also shares about the 1968 Poor People's March on Washington.This compelling narrative not only provides a historical account but also delves into Brett's personal journey He fondly recalls the joy and simplicity of childhood memories, like the milkman delivering eggs and milk, family outings, and visits to his beloved doughnut shop. He also bravely discusses the darker parts of his life, such as mischief, trauma, and injustices, which influenced his journey toward self-discovery. "The Edge of Dawn: When No One Cared, I Did!" embodies the strength of embracing oneself and staying strong in challenging times. Brett's story serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination needed to conquer life's toughest challenges.Closing the curtains to this illuminating literary descent, Thom Barrett, a former advertising executive turned writer, presents his poignant memoir, "Angels Always with Me: A Memoir of Faith, Love, and Great Courage." Endeavoring to offer a heartfelt exploration of resilience, faith, and the tremendous impact of unexpected compassion, he chronicles his life journey with his wife, Lynda, and their two sons.The book opens with Barrett's childhood and his ascent to prominence as a television and radio-time buyer. He met and married Lynda when he was twenty-eight, and the two of them set off on a journey that was both joyful and fraught with great difficulties. As she deals with the heartache of losing a daughter while pregnant and the difficulties of raising their prematurely born son, who had serious medical issues, Lynda's bravery and advocacy are brought to light. The couple's boys, Ty and Andy, soon developed Reyes syndrome, shunt and tracheotomy procedures, and cerebral palsy. Despite their struggles, Thom Barrett and his family find comfort and strength in "angels"-therapy workers, caregivers, and even kind strangers who provide support and encouragement in unexpected ways, inspiring“Angels Always with Me: A Memoir of Faith, Love, and Great Courage.”Ready to captivate readers with their vivid imagery, riveting narratives, and exceptional writing, each book in this quintet from Bookside Press assures to stir a variety of emotions and experiences that will touch readers of every generation. Discover these titles in various formats on Amazon and other leading online book retailers all over the world.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press

7142495529 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.