Thunder Power Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenues were nil, consistent with the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses were approximately $1.3 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year. This increase was mainly due to a one-time share-based compensation expense of about $1.0 million from issuing shares to three independent directors of Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation ("FLFV") as part of the Company's recent business combination. This rise was partially offset by a decrease of around $0.5 million in share-based settlement expenses compared to the same quarter last year, when shares were issued to its controlling shareholder to settle liabilities. As a result, net loss was approximately $1.3 million, compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Wellen Sham, Founder of Thunder Power, commented, "Our mission is to power the future of sustainable transportation by creating stylish, innovative and cost-efficient premium EVs centered around differentiated designs and solutions tailored for every lifestyle. With our recent business combination and a forward stock purchase facility set up in August as summarized below and reported in a current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 21, 2024, we endeavor to leverage our proprietary technologies and modular designs. This may enable us to be able to produce eco-friendly EVs that prioritize quality, comfort, and performance, allowing us to capture meaningful market share in the growing EV sector in the foreseeable future."

Recent Developments

On June 21, 2024, the Company successfully completed its business combination with FLFV, marking a significant milestone in its growth strategy. Following the merger, its common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "AIEV."

On August

20, 2024, the Company entered into certain Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Westwood Capital Group LLC, allowing the Company to issue and sell up to $100 million in newly issued shares of common stock over a 36-month period, subject to specific conditions, including the filing and effectiveness of a resale registration statement with the SEC.

About Thunder Power Holdings, Inc.

Thunder Power is a technology innovator and a developer of premium electric vehicles ("EVs"). The Company has developed several proprietary technologies, which are the building blocks of the Thunder Power family of EVs. The Company is focused on design and development of high-performance EVs, targeting the EV markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's final proxy statement/prospectus pursuant to rule 424(b)(3) filed with the SEC on May 17, 2024 and the subsequent periodic reports that are filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website ( ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by the applicable law, regulations or rules.