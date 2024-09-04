Federal Realty To Present At Bofa Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Federal Realty investment Trust (NYSE: FRT ) announced today that the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real estate conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 12:45 PM ET.
Event: Federal Realty Presentation at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference
When: 12:45 PM ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Live Webcast: FRT BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference Presentation or under the Investors tab at
A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event on Federal Realty's website at through September 12, 2025.
About Federal Realty
Federal Realty
is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from
Washington, D.C.
to
Boston
as well as
San Francisco
and
Los Angeles. Founded in 1962,
Federal Realty's
mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like
Santana Row
in
San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in
North Bethesda, Maryland
and
Assembly Row
in
Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities.
Federal Realty's
102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.
Federal Realty
has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry.
Federal Realty
is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about
Federal Realty
and its properties, visit
.
|
Investor Inquiries:
|
Media Inquiries:
|
Leah Andress Brady
|
Brenda Pomar
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
|
301.998.8265
|
301.998.8316
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust
