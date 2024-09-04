Federal Realty To Present At Bofa Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

Event: Federal Realty Presentation at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

When: 12:45 PM ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Live Webcast: FRT BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference Presentation or under the Investors tab at

A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event on Federal Realty's website at through September 12, 2025.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty

is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from

Washington, D.C.

to

Boston

as well as

San Francisco

and

Los Angeles. Founded in 1962,

Federal Realty's

mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like

Santana Row

in

San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in

North Bethesda, Maryland

and

Assembly Row

in

Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities.

Federal Realty's

102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty

has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry.

Federal Realty

is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about

Federal Realty

and its properties, visit

.