Jamie Mullarkey Named Markel's Global Executive Underwriting Officer For Property And First Party Lines

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group (NYSE: MKL ), announced today that Jamie Mullarkey has been named Global Executive Underwriting Officer for Property and First Party Lines.

In this global role, Mullarkey will lead strategy for property and first party lines, supporting multiple initiatives and cross-division opportunities. Shaping the underwriting strategy and vision for these product lines, he will foster collaboration across the organization.

"We are pleased to welcome Jamie Mullarkey to Markel," said Robin Russo, Executive Vice President – Insurance.

"He has a strong background on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the industry and in working cross-functionally to achieve organizational effectiveness. We believe he is ideally positioned to work with our divisional Property and First Party lines teams in delivering value for our insureds and our partners."

Mullarkey has more than 15 years of insurance experience, including work on the broker side with Marsh and underwriting leadership roles at other carriers.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people-and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients-that differentiates us worldwide.

