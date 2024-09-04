CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS ON OCTOBER 29, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG ) will host a call on

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at

4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss third quarter results and provide a business update for the fourth quarter to date.



A press release with third quarter financial results will be issued at approximately

4:10 PM Eastern time

on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.



Participants can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and will be prompted to enter the code 0106477. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6061 and will be prompted to enter the code 0106477.

The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website on the investor relations page at href="" rel="nofollow" chipotl

and registration is available at . An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

ABOUT

CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit .



