Modine To Host Investor Day On September 11, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Modine's executive leadership team will update the company's multi-year strategy and provide new targets

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD ), a diversified global leader in thermal management and solutions, will host an Investor Day at its global headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.



The event will feature presentations from members of Modine's executive management team including:



Chief Executive Officer – Neil Brinker

Chief Financial Officer – Mick Lucareli

President, Performance Technologies – Adrian I. Peace President, Climate Solutions – Eric McGinnis

The presentation will begin at 10:30 am ET and the simultaneous, live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A webcast replay will also be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Live Webcast Details

Date/Time:

Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 10:30 am ET

Webcast:



About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions, and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine,visit .

Kathleen Powers

(262) 636-1687

[email protected]

SOURCE Modine