UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND
Universal health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT ) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.73 per share on September 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a Real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-six investments in twenty-one states.
