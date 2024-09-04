FRO – Changes To The Board Composition

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (“Frontline” or the“Company”) announces that Mr. Marios Demetriades has resigned as Director of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Demetriades for his considerable contribution to the Company during his directorship.

