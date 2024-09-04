FRO – Changes To The Board Composition
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (“Frontline” or the“Company”) announces that Mr. Marios Demetriades has resigned as Director of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Demetriades for his considerable contribution to the Company during his directorship.
September 4, 2024
The Board of Directors
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
MENAFN04092024004107003653ID1108637626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.