Guardian Recovery Appoints Dr. Tamer Wassef As Chief Medical Officer

- Josh ScottDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In keeping with its expansive growth and commitment to delivering unparalleled client care, Guardian Recovery is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Tamer Wassef as its Chief Medical Officer.Along with his extensive history within the organization, Dr. Wassef has more than 15 years of experience in treating mental illness and addiction and is a Diplomat of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). He also holds three board certifications from ABPN: General Psychiatry and Neurology, Addiction Psychiatry, and Addiction Medicine.“Dr. Tamer Wassef has been an invaluable part of our team, and we're thrilled to have him step into this key leadership role,” said Josh Scott, CEO of Guardian Recovery.“His unmatched credentials, direct experience within the organization, and compassionate approach align perfectly with our mission. Under his leadership, we're poised for further expansion, which will not only extend our footprint but also enhance our capabilities and deepen our ongoing commitment to quality care.”Following an early education at the Cairo Educational University Hospital and various psychiatry residency programs and fellowships, Dr. Wassef completed his fellowship training at the University of Pennsylvania. Before joining Guardian Recovery, he served as the Medical Director of several programs, including an acute inpatient psychiatry unit and medical detox unit at Christ Hospital, Jersey City, where he was also the acting chair for the Psychiatry Department.Dr. Wassef has been actively involved in academic committees and service committees related to mental health and substance misuse initiatives, and he's a member of several professional and scientific societies including the American Medical Association, American Psychiatry Association, National Medical Association, Tennessee Association of International Physicians, American Society of Addiction Medicine, and American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry.In addition to his expertise in addiction, Dr. Wassef has dedicated many years focusing his practice on the treatment of eating disorders with emphasis on non-pharmacological intervention and management. Dr. Wassef also believes in utilizing a creative and cooperative pathway to wellness approach to care where indicated. He has been involved in research projects related to HIV, breast carcinogenesis, and psychiatric disorders, and he has received numerous awards for his research and presentations in the field of psychiatry. Along with publishing several journal articles on substance misuse, severe anxiety, and bipolar treatment, Dr. Wassef has lectured nationally on eating disorders, substance use disorder treatment, and pain management in chemically dependent patients.“I'm honored to assume the role of Chief Medical Officer at Guardian Recovery,” said Dr. Wassef.“This organization has always been at the forefront of innovative and compassionate care, and I'm excited to help lead our continued growth. Together, we will build on our strong foundation to deliver even greater impact for our clients and communities, ensuring that every individual receives the highest quality of care on their path to recovery and well-being.”Dr. Wassef currently lives in Holmdel, NJ, with his spouse and three children. He began transitioning into his new role Sept. 3, 2024.For more information about Guardian Recovery, visit .About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a national provider of world class behavioral healthcare centers dedicated to delivering high-quality addiction and mental health treatment. Our approach combines advanced technology with traditional and holistic therapies to offer personalized care for each client. With a focus on lifelong healing, we meet individuals wherever they are in their recovery journey. Our services include specialized programs for adults and adolescents with comprehensive support for various mental health and addiction issues, ensuring a tailored approach to recovery.

