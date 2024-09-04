Serve Robotics To Present At H.C. Wainwright's Annual Global Investment Conference
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV ), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that its management will deliver a presentation and join a fireside chat interview at the following virtual event:
H.C. Wainwright's Annual Global investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 9, 2024
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: New York, NY
The presentation will be available live on the Serve Robotics' IR website at the following link: Presentations & Events - Serve Robotics . A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for ninety (90) days following the event.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.
For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV ), please visit or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.
Contacts
Aduke Thelwell
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
Serve Robotics
[email protected]
347-464-8510
Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Serve Robotics Inc.
MENAFN04092024003732001241ID1108637597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.