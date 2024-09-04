Chip Kelleher Joins Silvercrest Asset Management Group As Managing Director And Opens New Atlanta Office

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) is pleased to announce that Chip Kelleher has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Kelleher will spearhead the further expansion of Silvercrest's presence in the southern by opening a new Atlanta, Georgia, office.



Kelleher brings with him a distinguished career in asset management and a robust of relationships in the industry. He has a proven track record of delivering strategic solutions and fostering strong client relationships. At Silvercrest, Kelleher will leverage his expertise to enhance the firm's offerings and extend its reach.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chip to the Silvercrest team,” said Richard Hough, Chairman and CEO of Silvercrest Asset Management Group.“Chip's extensive experience, proven success, and deep understanding of the financial landscape make him an invaluable addition to the firm. Our new Atlanta office will strengthen our regional presence and provide our clients with an elevated level of personalized service.”

The Atlanta office will serve as a key hub for Silvercrest's operations in the southern market, providing comprehensive asset management and advisory services. The expansion underscores Silvercrest's commitment to growth and to meeting the evolving needs of clients across diverse geographic regions. Silvercrest already has a fast-growing Richmond, VA, office, and works with a substantial number of families and select institutions throughout the Southeast.

“I am excited to join Silvercrest and to lead the firm's expansion into the southern market,” said Kelleher.“Atlanta is a dynamic financial center with significant growth potential, and I look forward to building on Silvercrest's reputation for excellence and innovation in asset management.”

The Atlanta office will provide a full suite of investment management services, including customized portfolio strategies and comprehensive financial planning.

About Silvercrest Asset Management

