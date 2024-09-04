Apollomics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics (Nasdaq: APLM ) (“Apollomics” or the“Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates to address difficult-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers, today announced Company management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global taking place on September 9-11, 2024 virtually and in person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Company presentation

Presentation Date & Time: Available on demand as of September 9, 2024 at 7:00 am ET

Presenters: Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Matthew Plunkett, PhD, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: Click here

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative to request meetings. The Company's current presentation may be accessed on the Company website on the Events page under the Investors section.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oncology therapies with the potential to be combined with other treatment options to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Apollomics' programs include its lead product candidate, vebreltinib, a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, which is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort global clinical trial, and uproleselan, a specific E-Selectin antagonist that has the potential to be used adjunctively with standard chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers, which is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial in China. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(646) 751-4363

...