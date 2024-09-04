Kevin Kalkut Announces Key Endorsements In Campaign For State Representative Of The 9Th Norfolk District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevin Kalkut, Candidate for State Representative, 9th Norfolk MA

NORFOLK, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today Kevin Kalkut, a proud public servant and candidate for State Representative of the 9th Norfolk District, announces his first wave of endorsements from local leaders, organizations, and community advocates. These endorsements from across the spectrum, highlight the continued momentum and widespread support for Kalkut as he once again seeks to represent the district in the Massachusetts State House.

Kevin Kalkut has received endorsements from a diverse group of leaders who recognize his commitment to the community, his expertise, his vision, and his plan for a stronger, more prosperous 9th Norfolk District.

Among the notable endorsements are:

.Norfolk County Commissioner, Richard Staiti: "I am pleased to support Kevin Kalkut candidate for State Representative in the 9th Norfolk District. Kevin's experience as an elected member of the Town of Norfolk Select Board as well as his active involvement as the delegate to the Norfolk County Advisory Board provides him keen knowledge and experience on local, county, and state issues. His hard work and dedication will be a tremendous help for us all the challenges that are ahead."

.Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA)

.AFT Massachusetts, Jessica Tang, President:

"We knew right away that Kevin demonstrated the skillset we need on Beacon Hill, representing our educators, his willingness to listen to us about our important issues, like eliminating high-stakes tests and advocating for higher wages for our Paraprofessionals and other school related personnel. He supports being able to retire with dignity and will help curb the high cost of health insurance for our members. These are some of the reasons why we endorse Kevin Kalkut for State Representative and urge you to vote for him on Tuesday September 3rd and again on November 5th."

.Iron Workers Local 7, Frank Murray, President:

"We know that Kevin understands our views and will continue in that same manner protecting the working families of tomorrow. We need more people like Kevin that are willing to do the hard work required, such as bringing people together to have challenging conversations, that may never happen without his support. With that stated, the 3,800 members of Local 7 stand with Kevin in this election and are ready to support him in any way they can."

.Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM) Action Fund, Casey Bowers, Executive Director: "Kevin Kalkut has a proven track record of climate advocacy, and his environmental platform makes him the best candidate to represent the 9th Norfolk District. We are thrilled to support him in his bid for the State House."

.Sierra Club Massachusetts, Celia Doremus, MASC Political Committee Chair: "Voters in the 9th Norfolk district can count on Kevin Kalkut to be a champion for clean water, clean air, and robust climate action. He knows that setting climate goals is only step one: we need to invest in public transportation, green our energy system, and build walkable, affordable communities, and all of this requires the coalition-building that Kevin knows well."

These endorsements and several others reflect Kevin's dedication across the district and certainly reinforce his readiness to tackle the most essential issues facing the communities he would be honored to serve. From supporting working parents to being a much-needed advocate for schools, environmental issues, and women's rights, Kevin's platform was created for and in partnership with the community to directly address the needs and concerns head-on.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the support of such esteemed leaders and organizations,” said Kalkut.“Their endorsements and partnerships are essential to my commitment to serving the people of the 9th Norfolk District and I am honored to join forces and to work tirelessly to ensure that our community's voices are heard in the State House. Together, we will ensure that the impact in our district is inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous for all.”

Kevin Kalkut's campaign continues to gain momentum as more residents and organizations join in support of his candidacy. With a focus on transparency, community engagement, and results-driven leadership, Kalkut is poised to bring positive change to the 9th Norfolk District.

For more information on these and other endorsements or to get involved with Kevin Kalkut's campaign, please visit kalkut4rep .

About Kevin Kalkut:

A Norfolk resident, Kevin Kalkut has dedicated the past 7 years to public service in municipal government, serving on the Norfolk Select Board, Planning Board, and Norfolk County Advisory Board working towards a single goal-the betterment and advancement of the entire Norfolk community. Throughout his service, he has emphasized the importance of transparent project management, outreach & engagement, uniting individuals and groups with different perspectives to achieve common goals, and finding creative solutions to complex issues. Kalkut is a candidate for MA State Representative to represent the 9th Norfolk District. If elected, he is committed to focusing his efforts on affordability for the residents of the Commonwealth, increasing public school funding, supporting middle-class workers by addressing wage theft, and addressing the mental health crisis.

