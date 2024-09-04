Princess Dental Staffing Named To Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental professionals use Princess Staffing to find permanent and temporary jobs.

Technology is Revolutionizing the Dental Staffing Industry

- Ralph Miller, Head of TechnologySCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Princess Dental Staffing was officially recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by making the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 List.President Chris Lewandowski shares,“I started this company as a dentist to serve other dentists with what I wanted in a staffing company-the best and most efficient staffing service online.”Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to Princess Dental Staffing's commitment to providing dental professionals with temporary and permanent dental jobs . It is also a reflection of Princess Dental Staffing's unwavering commitment to dentists across the country, and it motivates the company to push boundaries, create new technologies, and set new standards in the dental industry.“As a national staffing solution, Princess Dental Staffing will continue to grow and serve dentists and job seekers across the U.S.,” says Princess Dental Staffing's Head of Technology, Ralph Miller . "Our dental staffing platform is a unique, custom application running on a specialized framework. We have the most advanced technology to serve dentists in their search for staff."Since establishing their online platform, Princess Dental Staffing boasts helping candidates earn over $54 million with 134,345 temp jobs filled and 1,719 permanent positions filled. With the match-making service, candidates keep 100% of the money they earn, set their own schedule, and determine their own rates.About Princess Dental StaffingPrincess Dental Staffing is an online platform that matches dental professionals with job opportunities and makes hiring easy for dental offices. Dental hygienists, dental assistants, dentists, and front office receptionists can search for permanent and temporary positions on the site. Dental offices can post job listings for all dental staff. Princess Dental Staffing offers an efficient hiring experience for dental offices and helps dental professionals advance their careers. For more information, visitFor media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Chris Lewandowski

Princess Dental Staffing

+1 480-219-6244

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Why Dentists Go With Princess

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.