Christian Minority Under Attack: Pope Francis and His Historic Indonesia Visit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pope Francis' historic visit to Indonesia comes at a time of increasing religious tension, underscoring the challenges faced by the Christian minority in a predominantly Muslim nation.



At 84, he viewed this trip as crucial to fostering interfaith dialogue and addressing the increasing religious intolerance seen in recent years..



Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, has a long history of religious pluralism, encapsulated in its national motto *Bhinneka Tunggal Ika* (Unity in Diversity).



However, this harmony has been increasingly strained. Over the past five years, there have been numerous instances of violence and discrimination against religious minorities, including Christians, who make up about 3% of the population.



Reports indicate that radical Sunni groups have been responsible for over 600 incidents of violence against Christians.







The East Indonesia Mujahideen, linked to ISIS, has attacked Christian communities in Central Sulawesi, causing deaths and displacements.



These attacks highlight the vulnerability of Christian minorities and the challenges in maintaining religious harmony.

Recent Developments

The situation has been exacerbated by legal and political factors. Indonesia's new criminal code, has been criticized for tightening blasphemy laws and limiting religious freedom, particularly for minorities.



Despite constitutional protections, the application of laws often discriminates against minorities, making it difficult for them to build places of worship or practice their faith freely.



In response to these challenges, Pope Francis' visit is seen as a crucial moment for advocating religious tolerance and solidarity.



During his visit, he has called on Indonesian leaders, including President Joko Widodo, to promote interfaith dialogue and counter extremism.



His presence is a powerful symbol of support for the Christian minority and a call for unity amidst diversity.

Christian Persecution Largely Ignored

Christianity remains the largest religion worldwide but faces escalating persecution, particularly in regions where it is overshadowed by other major faiths.



This trend is often overlooked by wealthier Christian-majority nations, despite the frequent and rising occurrence of these abuses in predominantly Muslim countries.



North Korea, Afghanistan, Somalia, Nigeri , and Indonesia are known for severe anti-Christian hostility, where followers face extreme violence and discrimination.



The persecution of Christians in parts of the world is at near "genocide" levels, according to a report ordered by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in 2019.



The report found Christians to be the most persecuted group worldwide, with ongoing abuses escalating due to the West's inaction against offending countries.



Christian Minority Under Attack: Pope Francis and His Historic Indonesia Visit

MENAFN04092024007421016031ID1108637503