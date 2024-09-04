Heritage Carnival Group Navigating The Budge From B2b To B2c In Middle East

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 3:48 PM

Established in 2008 with a head office in UAE, Heritage Carnival TourismLLC, budge into B2C across the Middle East, with 160plus associates it is an ISO 9001 certified agency approved by local authorities and a member of the warrios association travel industry, HeritageCarnival is known for its high standard packages. The form has tied up with more than 200 plus cruise lines, 900 resorts and hotel associations to get intrepid travellers a variety of options to choose from. Besides tourism, the company is interested in other business avenues such as events.

The long-standard player in the travel and tourism market in UAE, it offers a safe way to retain customers in uncertain times when customers are often cheated of their money by unethical agencies.

At Heritage Carnival they are adept at curating tailor-made excursions, that suit every taste with 24-hour emergency support. Heritage Carnival also offers group tours, B2B packages, cruises, family travel packages, adventure touring and much more.

Its trained team members carefully select and visit travel partners in destinations across the globe, ensuring clients get the best service wherever they head out.

With more than 15 years in B2B tourism, Heritage Carnival Tourism LLC has expanded their wings to the B2C travel edition, to provide ethical and memorable experiences to every client.

With headquarters in France and UAE, and branch offices in Turkey, India, and the UK. Heritage CarnivalGroup is acquainted with an experienced team of Experts, with extensive, First-hand knowledge and passion for what they do.

It's known, for its personalised service experience, quality and accuracy, providing customers with simplified solutions, 24/7 services special promotions and deals with competitive rates and availability.

Heritage Carnival is set to compile exhilarating adventures as part of your itinerary. These range from, desert safari, dhow cruise, scuba diving, river rafting and sky diving, to skiing on Mount Etna, snorkelling with sharks in the Galapagos Islands, trekking in Morocco, cruising along Fiordland National Park in New Zealand, taking a voyage to Niagara Falls; the list goes on.

The company offers stress-free family-friends excursions to endless destinations across the globe, including close-to-home favourites;



Georgia

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Kyrgyzstan

India Europe wonder

Switzerland

Greece

France

Italy

Norway Exquisite Islands

Maldives

Seychelles

Bali Mauritius

Heritage CarnivalGroup offers a comprehensive list of services:

Global visa assistance | Luxury cruise package |Air tickets | Hotel reservations |Transfer Service | Travel Insurance | Car Rentals | Co-Operate tours | WorldWide holiday packages| Local Activities | Businesstravel arrangements and International Driving licence.

For more information visit us: Head Office No.4I-SH-308, P1 /Block I, SAIH Shuhaib2 Dubai, UAE.

Contact: 06 704 6840

Email: ...

Website: