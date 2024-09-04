Essential Guidelines For Fans Attending Qatar Vs UAE World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Association (QFA) has released important instructions for fans attending the Qatar vs UAE qualifier match at Ahmad Bin Ali on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 7pm.

With the stadium expected to operate at full capacity and more than 75% of tickets already sold, organizers are emphasizing the need for spectators to follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Key Instructions for Attendees:

1. Early Arrival: Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive well before kickoff. Stadium gates will open at 4:00 PM, allowing ample time for entry and seating.

2. Parking Arrangements: The entire western parking lot has been designated for fan parking. Attendees are advised to refer to the fan parking maps for precise locations.

3. Ticket Policy: Entry to the stadium will be strictly regulated. No one will be permitted inside without a valid ticket, and it's important to note that no tickets will be sold at the stadium on match day.

4. Metro Transportation: The QFA recommends using the metro as the most efficient mode of transport. Fans should take the Green Line to reach the designated parking areas and stadium.

5. Stadium Navigation: Clear signage will be in place around the stadium. Fans are asked to follow these signs to locate their designated parking areas and seating sections.

6. Fan Accessories: To enhance the atmosphere, flags and scarves will be distributed to supporters in the stands.

7. Refreshments: Multiple restaurants within the stadium will provide food and beverages for purchase.

8. Prayer Facilities: For those needing to pray Maghrib and Isha prayers, several prayer areas will be available throughout the stadium.

The match between Qatar and the UAE is set to be a pivotal moment in the 2026 World Cup qualification process.

As Qatar faces this critical qualifier, the QFA is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a memorable experience for attendees.

With these comprehensive instructions in place, fans are well-equipped to play their part in what promises to be an exciting evening of international football at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.