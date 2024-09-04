Sub-Jr Men, Women Inter-Zone Hockey: SAI Academy, SAI Bal, West Zone Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi/Narwana, Sep 5 (IANS) SAI Academy and West Zone registered wins in their respective matches in the men's category whereas East Zone and Academy won in their respective matches in the women's category on Day 3 of the 1st Hockey India Sub-Junior Men & Women Inter-Zone Championships 2024.

At the end of the group stage North Zone, SAI – Academy from Pool A and East Zone and West Zone from Pool B in the Men's category. In the women's category, East Zone and SAI Bal advanced from Pool A, while SAI Shakti and West Zone secured qualification from Pool B, with a match remaining.

The first women's category match, in Narwana, saw East Zone defeat SAI Bal by 5-0. The goalscorers for East Zone were Manjhi Pushpa (7'), Horo Esther (18'), Kiro Sanjana (20', 49'), and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (27').

Academy registered a 3-1 victory against South Zone in the second women's category match. Shalini Mungamuri (2') scored for Academy, followed by a brace from Aind Anjani (43', 59'). The only goal for South Zone was scored by Lakshmi Pariki (27').

SAI Academy defeated South Zone 2-1 in the first Men's category match in Ranchi. Amit Dayal (28', 58') scored a brace to grant SAI Academy the lead in the game. While Nadeem K N (32') scored the lone goal for South Zone.

West Zone beat Academy by 3-2 in the last men's category match. Singh Deepak (2'), captain Aashir Aadil Khan (14'), and Desmond Jordan (52') got on the scoresheet for West Zone. Academy captain Sukhdev Singh (26', 60') scored two goals but failed to change the outcome of the game.