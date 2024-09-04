Kuwaiti Official Stresses 10Th GCC Labor Ministers Committee Meeting Importance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saoud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Sept 4 (KUNA) - Acting Deputy Director General for Affairs at Kuwait's Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) Musaed Al-Mutairi stressed Wednesday the importance of the 10th Labor Ministers Committee meeting of GGC, held in Doha.

Al-Mutairi stated to KUNA that many topics on the agenda were discussed including following up on implementing the decisions of the ninth meeting, the activities of the Executive Office, and the results of the strategic initiatives of ministers in the GCC countries.

The Secretariat's memorandum on international cooperation, joint program plan between the Executive Office and the International Labor Organization, and related topics were also discussed in the meeting.

He explained that participants in the meeting were briefed on the experience of Qatar regarding the minimum wage, in addition to the approval of the draft budget of the Executive Office (Labor Ministers 2024), adding that Kuwait adopted three strategic initiatives of the Committee of Labor Ministers.

These initiatives include developing means of solving labor disputes, addressing Absenteeism reports and promoting employment of GCC citizens in Arab and international organizations.

He stated that Kuwait will chair the meeting for the next year during September 2025, considering that Kuwait is the presidential state for the next session of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Kuwaiti delegation participating in the meeting was headed by Deputy Director General for Labor Affairs at the Public Authority for Manpower Musaed Saleh Al-Mutairi. (end)

