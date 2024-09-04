Digital Health Stock Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Gains On Expansion News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including biotech and digital stocks, reports on trading for Butterfly Inc. (NYSE: BFLY ), a digital health company transforming care with portable semiconductor-based ultrasound and intuitive software.

The stock made the NYSE top percentage gainer list on expansion news. Butterfly is trading at $1.5200, gaining 0.3300, up 27.73% on volume of over 8.3 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $1.55.

Butterfly today announced the commercial launch of its third-generation handheld point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) system, Butterfly iQ3TM in Europe. Butterfly iQ3 is powered by the Company's most advanced semiconductor chip, enabling unparalleled image quality and new advanced 3D capabilities: iQ SliceTM and iQ FanTM.

Butterfly iQ3 is CE marked, certified under European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR), and it is fully compliant with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive without relying on the lead exemption that traditional piezoelectric crystal-based ultrasound devices require due to hazardous levels of lead in their transducers.

Joseph DeVivo, Butterfly Network's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Chairman, commented, "After witnessing the enthusiastic uptake of Butterfly iQ3 in the United States and Canada over the past few months, we've been eager to receive the regulatory approval to introduce this high-performance device in Europe. We're confident that the enhanced image quality and advanced features of Butterfly iQ3 will bring significant value to healthcare providers across Europe, supporting them in delivering quality patient care. Our mission to democratize ultrasound continues, and we are excited to continue seeing the promise of Butterfly iQ3 benefit new regions."

