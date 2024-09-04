Armenian Armed Forces Subject To Fire Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction
On September 4, at about 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units
using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions
stationed in the direction of the Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic.
AzerNews reports via the Defense Ministry's
Press services that Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory
measures in the mentioned direction.
