Armenian Armed Forces Subject To Fire Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction

9/4/2024 3:10:33 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 4, at about 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the direction of the Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

AzerNews reports via the Defense Ministry's Press services that Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

AzerNews

