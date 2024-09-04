عربي


Russians Hit Shyroka Balka In Kherson Region, Civilians Wounded

9/4/2024 3:10:19 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces hit the village of Shyroka Balka in Kherson region with drones injuring two people.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.

"At noon, Russians attacked a resident of Shyroka Balka with a drone," the message reads.

A 65-year-old man got a blast injury and a contusion as a result of explosives being dropped from a UAV. The ambulance team provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.

Earlier today, In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims of the morning attack by the Russians has increased to six people, three of them are hospitalized.

UkrinForm

