Russians Hit Shyroka Balka In Kherson Region, Civilians Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces hit the village of Shyroka Balka in Kherson region with drones injuring two people.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.
"At noon, Russians attacked a resident of Shyroka Balka with a drone," the message reads.
A 65-year-old man got a blast injury and a contusion as a result of explosives being dropped from a UAV. The ambulance team provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.
Read also: Mourning declared
in Lviv
Earlier today, In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims of the morning attack by the Russians has increased to six people, three of them are hospitalized.
MENAFN04092024000193011044ID1108637265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.