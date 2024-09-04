Russians Hit Shyroka Balka In Kherson Region, Civilians Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces hit the village of Shyroka Balka in Kherson region with drones injuring two people.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.

"At noon, Russians attacked a resident of Shyroka Balka with a drone," the message reads.

A 65-year-old man got a blast injury and a contusion as a result of explosives being dropped from a UAV. The ambulance team provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.

