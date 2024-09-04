Ukraine Counts On Ireland's Support In Use Of Long-Range Weapons Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine counts on Ireland's support, in particular, in obtaining the partners' permission to use the western-supplied weapons to launch strikes on the territory of Russia.

This was announced by Ukraine's Prime Denys Shmyhal on Telegram following a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, Ukrinform reports.

"We appreciate this important visit to Ukraine during the war. I informed my Irish counterpart about Russia's missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and stressed the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense to protect people and peaceful cities. Long-range weapons and permission to strike enemy's territory are crucial to stop Russia. We count on Ireland's full support in these matters," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, the parties also touched upon the issue of sanctions against the aggressor. "This is an effective tool in the fight against the Russian military machine," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

oftoand

He also spoke about the situation in the energy sector and thanked Irish businesses that are working and investing in Ukraine despite the war.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine also noted that Ukraine appreciates Ireland's support for the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris signed a bilateral agreement. In particular, Ireland undertook to allocate EUR 128

M to Ukraine for non-lethal military support and at least EUR 40

M for humanitarian aid.