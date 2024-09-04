Nauseda Believes Polish, Lithuanian Presidencies In EU To Expedite Ukraine's Integration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The presidencies of Poland and Lithuania in the European Union will give Ukraine's European integration even greater priority.

This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who spoke at a joint press with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are moving forward very quickly with regard to Ukraine's accession to the EU," Nauseda said.

He praised the fact that at the level of the Community in June, relevant decisions were made regarding the launch of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Vilnius and Warsaw ready to train Ukrainian military at LitPolUkrbrig base

"Poland will soon preside over the EU, and I hope that with Polish enthusiasm and our determination, we will be able to give Ukrainian issues even greater priority, so that Ukrainians will join Europe, which they deserve," the Lithuanian leader emphasized.

He added that Lithuania will preside over the EU in 2027, and during this period, many issues will be related to Ukraine's membership in the EU, as well as the financial perspective of the European Union for 2028-2034.

Becoming part of EU“whole society effort” -Mathernová

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that provides for the creation of an Interdepartmental Working Group on ensuring the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and legislation alignment. Also, 36 working groups will be set up to draw up the negotiating positions of Ukraine according to the relevant sections of the EU negotiating framework.

Photo: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas