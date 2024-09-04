RAISE THE RUFF GENERATES OVER $400,000 FOR PEPPER's SENIOR DOG SANCTUARY WITH OVER 400 ATTENDEES

Raise the Ruff Benefit Concert for Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary

Executive Director, Justin Klemer and Co-Founder, Mary Leprino with Rick Springfield.

Rick Springfield performs for 90 minutes at benefit concert

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raise the Ruff, a benefit for Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary (PSDS), occurred on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Mission Ballroom in Denver. The event welcomed over 400 gala attendees and raised more than $400,000. 9NEWS host, anchor, reporter, and board member at PSDS, Erica Lopez, hosted the event, which featured entertainer Rick Springfield, who played an unforgettable 90-minute concert.

Attendees enjoyed a cocktail and appetizer hour, photo opportunities with senior dogs, and a silent auction before being seated for dinner. Auction items included signed guitars from Rick Springfield, handmade art from the Firefly Autism Group, and high-end luxury baskets containing everything from golf rounds, hotel stays, ski tickets, restaurant gift cards, and fun items for movie and game nights, pool parties, and toys for your furry friends. First Gentleman

Marlon Reis, passionate about animal welfare advocacy, spoke during the cocktail hour and offered to host a fundraiser for PSDS at the Governor's Mansion.

During the special appeal, attendees raised their paddles to make donations ranging from $100 to $10,000. Auctioneer Halie Behr highlighted what that dollar amount could do at each donation tier for a dog at

PSDS. For example, a $100 donation funds the average prescription diet per dog per month, and $250 covers the average monthly cost of medication required to treat chronic conditions and improve a dog's quality of life. Job readiness programs like Paws to Profession, Pawsite Pathways, and the Interactive Practicum for Wellsprings Community Dog Training Course cost $500 per week. Halie highlighted some of the residents at PSDS and their medical costs, ranging from $9,000 up to $20,000 just this year, depending on the dog.



PSDS Founder Mary Leprino said, "I am overwhelmed by all the support from this wonderful community, our dedicated staff, and volunteers who made this evening so impactful for our senior dogs. I couldn't be more grateful."

To close the night, Rick Springfield took the stage for 90 minutes, kicking off the concert with classics, I'll Make You Happy, Affair of the Heart, I've Done Everything for You, and

Kristina. He also played songs from his new album, Automatic, including its title track and his not-yet-released song, Lose Myself. After a concert of throwing roses and guitar picks into the crowd, Springfield closed the night by jumping off stage and dancing on tables during his signature hit, Jessie's Girl.

