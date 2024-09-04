Solum Global To Present At National Investment Banking Association Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Palm Beach, Fla., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solum Global (“Solum Global or the Company”), a transparent digital where and real-world assets meet, today announced its participation in the upcoming National Association (NIBA) conference. The event is held from September 4 to September 5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort and will feature a keynote presentation by Kirk St Johns, Co-founder and CEO of Solum Global.

As a pioneer in the digital currency sector, Solum Global is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology into financial systems. Kirk St Johns will discuss the future of digital currency, the role of the Solum Wallet in revolutionizing transactions, and the company's vision for enhancing security and efficiency in financial exchanges.

“We are honored to be part of the NIBA Conference and look forward to sharing our insights on the transformative potential of blockchain technology in investment banking,” said Kirk St Johns.“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase how Solum Global is driving innovation in the digital currency space and to engage with industry leaders about the future of financial technology.”

The presentation will cover key topics including:



The evolution and impact of digital currency on traditional banking.

Innovations in blockchain technology and their implications for security and transparency. The role of the Solum Wallet in facilitating seamless and secure transactions.

Attendees of the NIBA Conference will gain valuable insights into the cutting-edge developments in blockchain and digital currency, and the strategic advantages these technologies offer investors and financial institutions.

ABOUT SOLUM GLOBAL INC.

Solum Global, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital assets and gold between individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide. Through cutting-edge DeFi and blockchain technology, Solum Global offers a solution that integrates digital currencies and real-world assets (Gold) with immediate settlement between parties across a variety of platforms, networks, and systems. For more information about Solum Global, visit .

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INVESTMENT BANKING ASSOCIATION (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

Additional details about the National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference can be found at: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as“may,”“might,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,”“predict,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT

...al



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Hanover International, Inc.

Kathy Cusumano, President

...

NATIONAL INVESTMENT BANKING ASSOCIATION CONTACT

Emily Foshee, Executive Director

...