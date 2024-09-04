Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Meadowlark , is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Nestled near Clari Park and within walking distance to premium shopping and dining at The Avenue, Meadowlark by Toll Brothers will feature both single-family homes and townhomes, each thoughtfully crafted with elegant architecture and versatile spaces for modern living.



The homes in Meadowlark will range in size from 1,869 to 2,268+ square feet of luxury living space, with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and two-car garages. Toll Brothers homebuyers can choose from a variety of floor plans and exterior designs and can personalize the interior of their new home with a selection of curated designer-appointed features and finishes. The Sapling Collection at Meadowlark features new townhomes from the upper $400,000s, while the Radnor Collection offers new single-family homes priced from the upper $500,000s.









“We are excited to bring our new home designs to Murfreesboro,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee.“With its prime location near shopping, dining, and entertainment options, Meadowlark by Toll Brothers offers homeowners the best of both worlds-a tranquil, relaxed setting and easy access to all the amenities of city life.”

Residents will enjoy low maintenance living with lawn care and trash removal included. Toll Brothers homeowners can stroll along the community walking trails, meet other residents at the neighborhood pavilion, and enjoy a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options all within walking distance of the community.

The community is conveniently located near major commuter routes and is part of the top-rated Rutherford County School District. Recreation abounds near Meadowlark, with numerous parks, country clubs, and golf courses nearby, including Walter Hill Recreation Area, Barfield Crescent Park, Stones River Country Club, and Old Fort Golf Course. World-class shopping, dining, and entertainment are located just steps away at The Avenue and Clari Park.

For more information on Meadowlark by Toll Brothers, call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN .

















About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

