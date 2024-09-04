The Da Camera Society Of Mount Saint Mary's University's Fall 2024-25 Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University launches its Fall 2024-25 Season at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on Sunday 15 September at 2pm, with subsequent concerts scheduled for USC's Cammilleri Hall and Mount Saint Mary's University's Doheny Mansion.The Da Camera Society's Fall 2024-25 Season:MUSICA TRANSALPINA – ITALIAN BAROQUE FOR AND VOICESunday 15 September at 2pm – First Presbyterian Church, Santa Monica20-member baroque ensemble Musica Transalpina performs sacred works by Corelli, Pergolesi, and Scarlatti, including Pergolesi's famous Stabat Mater. Featuring concertmistress Cynthia Roberts and vocalists Anselm Decker and Kyle Tingzon.ALLAKHVERDYAN & ALLAKHVERDYAN – MUSIC FOR CLARINET AND PIANOSunday 13 October at 4pm – USC Cammilleri HallLA Phil's principal clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and pianist Alin Allakhverdyan perform music by Debussy, Saint-Saëns, and Tchaikovsky.TRIO BOHÉMO PLAYS SCHUBERT AND BRAHMSFriday 8 November at 8pm – First Presbyterian Church, Santa MonicaThe celebrated Czech ensemble Trio Bohémo. performs two shining stars of the piano trio repertoire: Schubert's Op. 100 and Brahms' Op. 8.SCHUMANN, SCHUMANN – AND BRAHMS!Friday 17 January at 8pm – Doheny Mansion, MSMU Doheny Campus.An evening of music forged in music history's most famous love triangle, including Schumann's Fantasie in C, Op. 17 and Brahms' Piano Quartet in C Minor,“Werther.” Featuring Livia Sohn, violin, Barry Shiffman, viola, Clive Greensmith, cello, and Micah Yui, piano.The Da Camera Society was founded at Mount Saint Mary's University in 1973 by MaryAnn Bonino with the intention of fostering the return of chamber music to the intimate environments for which it was conceived. The Society's mission expanded over the years to embrace a wide variety of musical genres and educational programming celebrating the diverse communities of greater Los Angeles.Through its Music in Historic Sites concert series the Society presents internationally acclaimed artists in programs matched to sites of architectural, historical, and cultural significance. Highly praised by music writers and commentators, concerts have been presented at such iconic sites as the Doheny Mansion, the Thomas Mann House, the Second Church of Christ Scientist (Art of Living Foundation), and the Villa del Sol d'Oro.For tickets and more information visit , or email ....

