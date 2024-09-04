Magnifi Group Teams Up With Kalon Staffing To Launch IEP Physician Search Specifically Targeting Fellows

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Magnifi Group, and Kalon Staffing, LLC, today announced the launch of IEP Physician Search – iep-search – a Fellows search service to place Orthopaedic, Pain Management and Electrophysiology (EP) Fellows in US Medical Centers.







Magnifi Group is uniquely positioned to ensure IEP Physician Search's success due to the didactic courses it holds for Fellows in numerous Orthopaedic specialties, Pain Management and Electrophysiology.

Teaming up with Kalon will further accelerate the accomplishments of IEP Physician Search due to the company's extensive experience placing proven specialists into highly skilled positions.

Andrew Wolpe, president and COO of Magnifi Group said demand from Medical Practices for Fellows entering their respective fields is significantly high due to the relatively small number that are available each year.“We're looking at an average of only 100 Fellows per specialty, per year,” said Wolpe.“Since we meet them at our IEP Courses, it's a natural next step to assist these Fellows in their career placement,” Wolpe said.

Liesl Bernard, CEO of Kalon Staffing, said her team assesses the criteria for all Fellows has when placing them.“For some, it's geography, for others it's the size of practice and of course it comes down to chemistry,” Bernard said. Bernard added that she and her team play a critical role in working with both the medical centers and the Fellows to ensure the perfect match.

Magnifi Group, Inc. is a developer of an FDA-compliant eLearning platform for the medical device and biologics industries. The company also hosts the Spine IEP Live Fellows Course ; the Lower Extremity IEP Live Fellows Course ; the Hip and Knee IEP Live Fellows Course ; the Electrophysiology IEP Live Fellows Cours and the Pain Management IEP Live Fellows Course .

Kalon Staffing, LLC. is an executive search firm focused on making precision placements in specialized health and medical fields.

News Source: Magnifi Group