ACHIEVE MEGA FAST, MEGA MOISTURIZING RELIEF WITH KIEHL's ULTRA BODY MEGA MOISTURE SQUALANE CREAM

Kiehl's NEW Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream. For mega moisture in minimal time, Ultra Body Cream delivers long-lasting hydration for up to 3 days*, in just 3 seconds**.

Expertly crafted with a powerful blend of ingredients including Squalane and Ectoin, this lightweight body cream is formulated to help reinforce and strengthen the skin's moisture barrier function.

Courtesy of Kiehl's Since 1851, $49.00 250ml

Sensitive body skin has a weaker skin moisture barrier and can lose moisture faster than a normal, healthy skin moisture barrier***. The 3-day hydration and 3-second absorption benefits make Ultra Body Cream the ideal companion to combat dryness.

Thanks to the product's technology, your skin will benefit from an instant and intense moisture boost that lasts even in extreme conditions and temperature changes – whether it's extreme heat, extreme cold, or even after three showers.



Our Formula's Key Ingredients:



Squalane & Ectoin: Surround the weakened skin barrier at the surface with a water rich hydro film to protect from dryness

Glacial

Glycoprotein: Supplements weak skin barrier cells for a stronger barrier and intense hydration

Pro-Ceramides: Helps seal in hydration by reducing leaks and strengthening the skin moisture barrier

This fragrance-free formulation is perfect for all skin types including sensitive skin and eczema-prone skin.

For next-level, full body hydration from head to toe, pair the Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream with the #1 bestselling products from the Ultra Facial line, such as the Ultra Facial Cream and the newly launched Ultra Facial Barrier Balm.

**Based on an instrumental study.

**Based on a consumer study.

***Raj, et. al. (2017) Int. Journal of Cos. Science 19:39, 2-10

