Century Communities Announces New Homes In Manteca, CA

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS )-one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-announced that the company is now selling at Villa Bellissima, its anticipated new community in Manteca, CA.

Learn more and explore available homes at .

Plan 5 Floor Plan Rendering | Villa Bellissima by Century Communities | New Homes in Manteca, CA

"We're very excited about Villa Bellissima, offering a versatile selection of floor plans in a beautiful location near Tri-Valley and Bay Area hubs," said Division Manager Dan Turpin. "We invite area homebuyers to come tour our two stunning new model homes, learn about special savings opportunities, and find their best fit."

Showcasing four exceptional single-family floor plans, new homes at Villa Bellissima boast inspired open-concept layouts and popular features, including granite countertops, luxury plank vinyl flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. Select floor plans also offer options like additional bedrooms, lofts, deluxe owner's baths, and multi-gen suites with kitchenettes.

Villa

Bellissima | Manteca, CA

Now selling from the mid $600s

Ideally situated with convenient access to Tracy, Lathrop, and Modesto, Villa Bellissima also offers a convenient midpoint between amenities in Sacramento and San Francisco. Residents enjoy numerous nearby parks and trails, plus fast access to destinations like wineries in Lodi, Great Wolf Lodge, and Manteca Park Golf Course.



110 homesites

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,671 to 2,833 sq. ft.

Quick access to Highway 99 Two models for tour

Sales Center:

2334 Controllata Street

Manteca, CA 95337

209.262.3448

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.