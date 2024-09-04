Biz2x Drives India's Rise As The GCC Capital With Strategic Investments And Global Expansion

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

As India cements its position as the world's Global Capability Center (GCC) capital, Biz2X , a Lending SaaS and a subsidiary of Biz2Credit, is making strategic investments in AI, data analytics, and cutting-edge to global growth and innovation. To drive business growth, the company has recently partnered with over 30 fintechs in India, playing a key role in the GCC market's expected growth from $45 billion to $110 billion by 2030, as estimated by EY in a report, titled, 'Future of GCCs in India - a vision 2030', with fintech leading this expansion.





To mark the global expansion, Biz2X recently also expanded into strategic markets like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for rapid client acquisition and significant service enhancements. These offices serve as Global Capability Centers for sales, support, and implementation teams, ensuring personalized attention and prompt response to the unique needs of clients in each region.





Mr. Rohit Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Biz2Credit and Biz2X , stated, "India's rise as a GCC hub is a testament to the incredible Indian talent. Biz2X is proud to be leading this charge, investing in the best minds and the latest technology to not only transform our business but to set new standards in the fintech industry globally. Our advanced digital lending solutions empower financial institutions to adapt to evolving business needs, creating growth and economic resilience."





Biz2X's success is its balance between regulatory compliance and business growth, fostering an ecosystem that encourages innovation and expansion. The company's digital lending platform, which approves loans in just four minutes, highlights its focus on speed, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.





As Biz2X continues to lead the fintech revolution from India, the company is poised to play a critical role in shaping the future of the GCC market, driving innovation, and contributing to India's standing as a global leader in fintech solutions.