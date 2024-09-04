Astiva Health Inc. Unveils New Community Outreach Initiative To Enhance Senior Wellness, Access To Care

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The company is leveraging its extensive of local partnerships to bring healthcare services directly into communities it serves

Astiva is expanding network of activity centers, which are designed to be more than just places for medical care

Astiva recognizes that true wellness goes beyond treating illness; it requires a proactive approach to health One of the pillars of Astiva Health's approach to care is cultural responsiveness

As the landscape of healthcare continues to shift toward more community-focused and personalized care,

Astiva Health

is launching a comprehensive community outreach initiative aimed at improving wellness and healthcare access for seniors across Southern California. This initiative represents a significant expansion of Astiva's commitment to addressing the unique needs of its growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) member base.

Empowering Seniors Through Local Partnerships

Astiva Health is leveraging its extensive network of local partnerships to bring healthcare services directly into the communities it serves. By collaborating with neighborhood pharmacies, grocery stores and local organizations, Astiva is ensuring that its members can access essential services in a familiar and...

