Biomednewsbreaks - TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC (NASDAQ: TCBP) Doses Five New Patients In UK ACHIEVE Phase 2B Trial

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TC Biopharm (NASDAQ: TCBP) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications,

has dosed five new patients in the ongoing ACHIEVE phase

2b

trial in the United Kingdom. According to the announcement, that brings the total number of patients dosed to six; five patients have received a second dose and two patients have received a third dose. The announcement noted that there are four possible doses at the higher dose level, with each 5mL dose containing up to 230 million gamma delta T cells. New patients will continue to be identified, screened and enrolled into the study, the company said. The ACHIEVE UK clinical trial is an open-label, phase 2 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and effectiveness of TCB008 in patients with AML or MDS/AML, with either refractory or relapsed disease.

“TCBP is excited to announce our rapid progression in the ACHIEVE phase

2b

trial with very strong enrollment in the second part of the trial using the higher dose,” said TC BioPharm CEO Bryan Kobel

in the press release.

“TCB008 is potentially a game-changing monotherapy for blood cancers, and the strong recruitment and patient retention rates are testament to clinician/physician interest in TCB008 as a monotherapy in leukemia. We're proud of the milestones accomplished to date, having rapidly dosed six patients with an additional 10 patients lined up. It is encouraging to see redosing of several patients, which we believe reflects positively on the steps the organization took in 2023 and early 2024. TCBP remains poised to execute on our clinical trial plans in 2024 and into 2025, including ACHIEVE and ACHIEVE2, as well as our expanded manufacturing capabilities to enhance our operational capabilities and our economic efficiencies.”

About TC Biopharm

(Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies and the first company to conduct phase 2/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line, including a phase

2b/3 pivotal trial in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. For more information, please visit

.

