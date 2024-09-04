(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element (“REE”) and uranium sectors, is reporting the successful discovery of uranium and rare earth element mineralization during the 2024 exploration program at its Eastside property. According to the announcement, the assay results were analyzed and verified by a third party, the Saskatchewan Research Council (“SRC”) Laboratories in Saskatoon; those results“confirm our exploration models and underscore the significant potential of the Eastside property within Appia's Saskatchewan portfolio,” the company stated. Located in the Peter Lake Domain east of Wollaston Lake, the Eastside property is strategically significant because of its proximity to the prolific uranium-bearing Athabasca Basin

“We are excited about the results of our 2024 exploration program at the Eastside property,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uranium president Stephen Burega in the press release.“The discovery of uranium and rare earth elements mineralization aligns perfectly with our exploration models, hypotheses and company initiatives. These uranium and REE concentrations highlight the favorable potential of this property as a valuable project in our portfolio.”

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, which is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. The company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and is exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares in Saskatchewan and also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. For more information about the company, please visit .

IBN